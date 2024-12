KARACHI: Gold prices remained steady on Wednesday, with the global market holding stable near $2,650 an ounce, traders said.

During the midweek trading, prices of the yellow metal stood unchanged at Rs275, 200 per tola and Rs235, 940 per 10 grams.

Locally, silver also maintained its value at Rs3, 400 per tola and Rs2, 914.95 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

