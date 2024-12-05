AGL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
Pakistan

PITB starts registration for attractive number plates

December 5, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has commenced registration for attractive vehicle number plates through its developed e-Auction app and web portal.

According to the PITB, from the comfort of their homes, the people can bid for attractive vehicle number plates and the registration process for this initiative will remain open until December 31.

The e-Auction system covers auctions for both motorcycle and motorcar number plates. Successful bidders can also view the auction results and winner details directly on the e-Auction App.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that through the e-Auction app, citizens can now register online and participate in the bidding process conveniently to secure their preferred vehicle numbers.

