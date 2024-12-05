Iran releases Nobel Peace laureate Mohammadi on medical leave

TEHRAN: Iran has released Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi, jailed since November 2021, for three weeks on medical grounds, her lawyer posted on social media.

Over the past quarter century, Mohammadi, 52, has been repeatedly tried and jailed for her vocal campaigning against Iran’s widespread use of capital punishment and its mandatory dress code for women.

“Based on the advice of the examining doctor, the public prosecutor suspended the jail sentence against Narges Mohammadi for three weeks and she was released from prison,” Mostafa Nili said on X.

“The grounds for her release are her physical condition after the removal of a tumour and a bone graft three weeks ago.

“The tumour was benign but she needs check-ups every three months.”

Mohammadi’s family and supporters swiftly put out a statement protesting that the three weeks’ medical leave was not enough.

“A 21-day suspension of Narges Mohammadi’s sentence is inadequate. We demand Narges Mohammadi’s immediate and unconditional release or at least an extension of her leave to three months,” they said in a statement.

“The denial of proper medical care and sufficient recovery time post-surgery has led to the rapid development of bedsores and intensified pain in her back and legs.”

Mohammadi has spent much of the past decade behind bars and has not seen her twin children, who live in Paris, since 2015.