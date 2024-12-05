AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-05

Experts discuss options to promote renewable energy

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The experts from energy, finance, banking sector and capital market on Wednesday discussed different options to promote renewable energy in the country and ways to remove bottlenecks in financing and regulatory approvals.

Expressing their views on launching of a study “de-risking Pakistan’s renewable energy future,” hosted by Renewables First, experts proposed actionable solutions to revitalise the industry and reduce the cost of capital.

The study emphasises innovative financial mechanisms, including securitisation, blended finance, and currency hedging, as essential tools to overcome financing challenges. The study outlines pathways to attract institutional investments and foster a robust renewable energy ecosystem by proposing regulatory reforms such as fiscal incentives and favourable monetary policies.

“The technology is there, but financing remains the bottleneck,” said Zeeshan Ashfaq, CEO of Renewables First in his opening remarks.

The study outlines solutions to lower the cost of capital, including securitisation, blended finance, and fintech-driven models.

Ahtasam Ahmad, author of the study, emphasised the potential global impact, “a 1% reduction in the cost of capital for emerging markets could save $150 billion in clean energy financing under the net-zero scenario.”

The panel highlighted innovative risk management tools, capacity building, and transparent impact storytelling to attract concessional capital. Policy interventions, such as rationalised taxes and structured incentives, alongside public-private collaboration, are essential to enhance investor confidence, mobilize resources, and scale renewable energy projects effectively.

The panelists argued that securitisation can transform renewable energy financing by standardising projects, pooling smaller assets, and leveraging global insights to attract institutional investors. Developing credit enhancements, secondary markets, and regulatory clarity is essential. Collaboration among stakeholders will unlock capital for new projects, enabling Pakistan’s energy transition and reducing reliance on traditional financing models.

Talha Ameer Khan, CFA, Deputy CEO, Burj Clean Energy Modaraba, shared insights on Pakistan’s first clean energy fund. “By consolidating fragmented investments into a cohesive platform, we’re not only mobilising capital but also creating a scalable model for clean energy on the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” he said.

Irteza Ubaid, COO, of Shams Power Limited, emphasised benefits for developers, saying that “securitization unlocks capital tied in existing projects, allowing reinvestment into new ventures, thereby accelerating the energy transition.”

Arif Lakhani, Co-Founder, of Qist Bazaar, explained his lease-to-own model: “our approach allows households to pay instalments equivalent to their electricity bills, democratising access to renewable energy while enabling ownership.”

Vardah Malik, Climate Finance Advisor, Chemonics International, emphasised fintech’s transformative potential, “Fintech can bridge the renewable energy financing gap by reducing transaction costs and introducing peer-to-peer lending models.”

Nayab Babar, CFA, Head of Strategy, JazzCash, spoke about data-driven solutions: “Leveraging data analytics and credit scoring, fintech can address credit gaps and tailor renewable energy financing to underserved communities.”

Umair Sheikh, Managing Director, Innovate47, advocated energy trading platforms: “innovative models enabling solar energy trading can generate new revenue streams and simplify transactions through digital payments.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

renewable energy

Comments

200 characters

Experts discuss options to promote renewable energy

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

PCP, PR, OPF boards’ reconstitution gets nod: CCoSOEs concerned over Rs1trn annual losses by SOEs

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Cooperation in trade, investment: BoI and China’s CNTAC set to sign MoU today

Investments in Balochistan: Bugti vows strict security measures

Aurangzeb says affordable housing linked with two ‘existential’ problems

Islamabad lockdown: IHC expresses annoyance over govt, PTI

Sukuk auction: Govt raises Rs2trn in 2024 using PSX platform

Customs/export value of fruits revised

Read more stories