AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 05, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-05

Chicago soybeans ease on Brazilian crop outlook

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

SINGAPORE/PARIS: Chicago soybeans futures slid on Wednesday, giving up some of the gains from the previous session, as the prospect of a record crop in Brazil weighed on the market.

Wheat and corn were lower. “Global soybean supplies are burdensome, Brazil is going to have a big crop. We expect prices to remain under pressure, said one agricultural trader in Singapore. “The wheat market is getting tighter as far as supplies are concerned.” The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $9.84-1/2 a bushel, as of 1245 GMT. Wheat fell 0.8% lower to $5.43 a bushel and corn also slid 0.4% to $4.21.5 a bushel. Brazilian soybean growers are expected to reap an enormous crop, while rains across Argentina’s agricultural heartland have brought much-needed moisture to the soil as farmers are planting.

The soybean market is trapped in a narrow range as traders weighed a recent rise in US export sales against heavy global supplies and concerns about the incoming Trump administration’s hawkish approach to trade with top soybean importer China.

Farmers in Australia, the world’s fourth-biggest wheat exporter, are wrapping up an above-average harvest and providing much-needed supplies to the world market but rain over the last two weeks has doused crops and more wet weather is forecast.

Concerns about a struggling agriculture sector weighed on the grains markets after Cargill announced plans to lay off 5% of its workforce due to falling revenue.

Soybeans SOYBEANS price

