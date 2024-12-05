AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Markets Print 2024-12-05

Copper prices slip as dollar strengthens

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

LONDON: Copper prices in London eased under pressure from a stronger dollar and technical factors on Wednesday while the market awaits more clarity on demand prospects in top metals consumer China and possible trade tariffs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.5% at $9,066 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. The metal used in power and construction rose 1.3% on Tuesday and closed at the highest since Nov. 12. But it remains range bound while investors watch for developments on import tariffs threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump and possible retaliation from China.

“Copper has settled into a wide $8,900-$9,200 range which it is likely to stay within while we wait for more information,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. “Speculative length remains weak, leaving the market exposed to an upside surprise move within the range as we saw on Tuesday when a technical break gave the metal some upside momentum that is being partly reversed today.” On the supply side, mining giant Rio Tinto, on Wednesday forecast higher copper production in its 2025 financial year.

Copper miner Freeport Indonesia said its Manyar smelter in East Java would ramp up in the third quarter of 2025 after operations were halted by a fire. Politics were also in focus as South Korean lawmakers called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign or face impeachment after he declared martial law late on Tuesday only to reverse the move hours later.

South Korea is home to a significant share of aluminium and copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses. Meanwhile, aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,614 a ton in official activity, zinc was down 0.2% at $3,091, lead held steady at $2,080 while tin lost 0.3% to $28,750 and nickel slipped by 0.3% to $15,975. The LME said that US broker Clear Street has joined its open-outcry trading floor, bringing the number of dealing members back to eight.

