Oil slightly down ahead of OPEC+ decision

NEW YORK: Oil futures slipped on Wednesday as traders awaited an imminent OPEC+ decision on supply, while a larger-than-expected draw in US crude stockpiles last week lent some support to prices. Brent crude futures fell 38 cents, or 0.52%, to $73.24 a barrel by 11:50 a.m. EST (1650 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.63%, to $69.5.

On Tuesday, Brent posted its biggest gain in two weeks, rising by 2.5%. The market was on tenterhooks, with investors focused on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, analysts said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies in OPEC+ meet on Thursday, and are likely extend output cuts until the end of the first quarter of next year, industry sources told Reuters.

OPEC+ has been looking to phase out supply cuts through next year. US crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refiners ramped up operations, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. Gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose by more than expected during the week.

“A pop in refining activity with runs climbing to a high not seen since the summer has resulted in a see-saw of crude inventories drawing and products building,” said Kpler lead Americas oil analyst, Matt Smith. The bullish momentum only lent some support to prices. A shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, South Korea’s curtailed declaration of martial law and a rebel offensive in Syria that threatens to draw in forces from several oil-producing countries all lent support to oil prices, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

In the Middle East, Israel said on Tuesday it would return to war with Hezbollah if their truce collapses and that its attacks would go deeper into Lebanon and target the state itself.

In South Korea, meanwhile, lawmakers have submitted a bill to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after his declaration of martial law on Tuesday, which was reversed within hours, sparking a political crisis in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.