AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-05

Oil slightly down ahead of OPEC+ decision

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

NEW YORK: Oil futures slipped on Wednesday as traders awaited an imminent OPEC+ decision on supply, while a larger-than-expected draw in US crude stockpiles last week lent some support to prices. Brent crude futures fell 38 cents, or 0.52%, to $73.24 a barrel by 11:50 a.m. EST (1650 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.63%, to $69.5.

On Tuesday, Brent posted its biggest gain in two weeks, rising by 2.5%. The market was on tenterhooks, with investors focused on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, analysts said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies in OPEC+ meet on Thursday, and are likely extend output cuts until the end of the first quarter of next year, industry sources told Reuters.

OPEC+ has been looking to phase out supply cuts through next year. US crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refiners ramped up operations, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. Gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose by more than expected during the week.

“A pop in refining activity with runs climbing to a high not seen since the summer has resulted in a see-saw of crude inventories drawing and products building,” said Kpler lead Americas oil analyst, Matt Smith. The bullish momentum only lent some support to prices. A shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, South Korea’s curtailed declaration of martial law and a rebel offensive in Syria that threatens to draw in forces from several oil-producing countries all lent support to oil prices, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

In the Middle East, Israel said on Tuesday it would return to war with Hezbollah if their truce collapses and that its attacks would go deeper into Lebanon and target the state itself.

In South Korea, meanwhile, lawmakers have submitted a bill to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after his declaration of martial law on Tuesday, which was reversed within hours, sparking a political crisis in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

oil price

Comments

200 characters

Oil slightly down ahead of OPEC+ decision

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

PCP, PR, OPF boards’ reconstitution gets nod: CCoSOEs concerned over Rs1trn annual losses by SOEs

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Cooperation in trade, investment: BoI and China’s CNTAC set to sign MoU today

Investments in Balochistan: Bugti vows strict security measures

Aurangzeb says affordable housing linked with two ‘existential’ problems

Islamabad lockdown: IHC expresses annoyance over govt, PTI

Sukuk auction: Govt raises Rs2trn in 2024 using PSX platform

Customs/export value of fruits revised

Read more stories