Dec 05, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-05

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (December 04, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 03-12-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,400        285        17,685        17,685          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,648        305        18,953        18,953          NIL
===========================================================================

Cotton

