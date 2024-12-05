AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
Markets Print 2024-12-05

Trading activity improves on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

Approximately, 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund (Seed), 1200 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund (Balochi), 1425 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,400 per maund,800 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 1800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,350 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,400 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Cotton cotton crop

