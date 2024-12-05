AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
Dec 05, 2024

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Dec 4, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         03-Dec-24      02-Dec-24      27-Nov-24     26-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.104463       0.104641       0.104954       0.10504
Euro                              0.799742       0.799179       0.801502      0.802135
Japanese yen                    0.00507532     0.00506436     0.00497931    0.00495993
U.K. pound                        0.963426       0.966781       0.959808      0.959368
U.S. dollar                        0.76079       0.760616       0.761088      0.762341
Algerian dinar                   0.0056933     0.00569126     0.00569114    0.00569564
Australian dollar                 0.492155       0.494096       0.492881      0.494988
Botswana pula                    0.0556898      0.0556771      0.0557116     0.0558034
Brazilian real                    0.125334       0.125456        0.13058      0.131474
Brunei dollar                     0.564845       0.565472       0.564941      0.565787
Canadian dollar                   0.541256       0.541133                     0.541358
Chilean peso                    0.00077703    0.000777996    0.000780555   0.000780375
Czech koruna                     0.0317115      0.0316291      0.0317173     0.0317074
Danish krone                       0.10722       0.107153       0.107465      0.107546
Indian rupee                                   0.00898211     0.00901007    0.00904496
Israeli New Shekel                0.209353       0.209536       0.208289      0.209262
Korean won                     0.000542646    0.000545205    0.000543169    0.00054523
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.47532        2.47556        2.47468       2.47795
Malaysian ringgit                  0.17018       0.170446       0.170973      0.170718
Mauritian rupee                  0.0162152      0.0162368      0.0162036     0.0162586
Mexican peso                     0.0374344        0.03722      0.0368712     0.0367952
New Zealand dollar                0.447421       0.448801       0.445236      0.443149
Norwegian krone                  0.0687714      0.0685462      0.0685628      0.068667
Omani rial                         1.97865         1.9782        1.97942       1.98268
Peruvian sol                      0.203583       0.203048                      0.20232
Philippine peso                  0.0129509      0.0129794      0.0129015     0.0129452
Polish zloty                      0.186454       0.186302       0.185749      0.185606
Qatari riyal                      0.209008        0.20896        0.20909      0.209434
Russian ruble                   0.00716457      0.0070969     0.00704643    0.00725622
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.202877       0.202831       0.202957      0.203291
Singapore dollar                  0.564845       0.565472       0.564941      0.565787
South African rand               0.0420884      0.0418894      0.0420163     0.0420048
Swedish krona                    0.0690892      0.0693311      0.0695205     0.0696117
Swiss franc                       0.860233       0.858968       0.862276      0.860236
Thai baht                        0.0220999      0.0220564      0.0219435     0.0219505
Trinidadian dollar                0.113171       0.112831                     0.112701
U.A.E. dirham                                                    0.20724      0.207581
Uruguayan peso                   0.0176211      0.0176138                    0.0178034
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

