Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (December 04, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 277.07
Open Offer Rs 278.80
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 4
|
277.97
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 4
|
277.77
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 4
|
150.37
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 4
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 4
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 4
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 3
|
6,049.87
|
Nasdaq / Dec 3
|
19,480.91
|
Dow Jones / Dec 3
|
44,705.53
|
India Sensex / Dec 4
|
80,956.33
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 4
|
39,276.39
|
Hang Seng / Dec 4
|
19,742.46
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 4
|
8,328.12
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 4
|
20,195.75
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 3
|
17,685
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 4
|
70.17
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 4
|
235,940
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 4
|
2,644.45
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 4
|
71.11
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 5
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 5
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.17
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 5
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
639.72
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 5
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 5
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 5
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
64.26
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 5
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
151.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 5
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,117.32
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 5
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 5
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
13.57
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 5
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
257,531,069
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 5
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
213,200,271
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 5
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
89,650,764
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 5
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
75,744,156
▲ 0.00
|
Power Cement / Dec 5
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
69,203,491
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 5
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
58,983,939
▲ 0.00
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 5
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
37,808,495
▲ 0.00
|
Symmetry Group / Dec 5
Symmetry Group Limited(SYM)
|
34,391,285
▲ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Dec 5
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
33,952,255
▲ 0.00
