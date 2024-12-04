AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN urges Afghan Taliban not to block women’s medical training

AFP Published December 4, 2024

KABUL: The UN mission to Afghanistan on Wednesday urged the Taliban government to reconsider a reported plan to ban women from attending medical training institutes, in the latest move to restrict women’s education.

A health ministry source and managers from private medical institutes, which offer training in subjects such as midwifery and nursing, told AFP on Tuesday the public health ministry had issued a directive from the Taliban supreme leader to suspend women’s attendance.

There has been no official Taliban government confirmation of the ban, but institute employees said they had been given 10 days to hold final exams before women would be barred.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was “extremely concerned” by the reports and urged the Taliban government to “reconsider implementing” the rule.

“If implemented, the reported directive poses further restrictions on women and girls’ rights to education and access to healthcare,” a statement said.

Afghan training centres say women to be barred from health studies

“Ultimately, it will have a detrimental impact on Afghanistan’s healthcare system and on the country’s development.”

A senior health ministry source told AFP the ban would squeeze an already suffering health sector.

“We are already short of professional medical and para-medical staff and this would result in further shortages,” the source said.

The ban would be the latest restriction on women’s education since the Taliban swept to power in 2021 and imposed a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Women and girls have been barred from secondary school and university as part of restrictions the UN has dubbed “gender apartheid”.

Women students have since flocked to health institutes, which offer courses in a dozen health-related subjects, with some 35,000 enrolled, health ministry sources said.

The European Union on Wednesday also urged the Taliban to “reverse this discriminatory policy”, calling it an “an unjustifiable attack on women’s access to education”.

Amnesty International warned a ban would “have devastating consequences for the health of women in the country that has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world”.

The reports drew far-reaching criticism, including from Afghan cricket superstar Rashid Khan.

“Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values,” Khan wrote in a post on Facebook.

UN Afghan Taliban UNAMA women's medical training

Comments

200 characters

UN urges Afghan Taliban not to block women’s medical training

Pakistan defers LNG contract with Qatar for a year, petroleum minister says

‘Moving in the right direction’: Aurangzeb highlights economic progress

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Five terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

Dar briefs diplomats on PTI protest situation, reaffirms commitment to strong security in Red Zone

Deals with IPPs: Nishat Chunian Power approves revised agreements with govt

Bull run at PSX continues as KSE-100 settles above 105,000

PRL denies reports of importing Russian crude at discounted rates

South Korean president faces impeachment calls after martial law debacle

Oil prices steady ahead of imminent OPEC+ decision; geopolitical turmoil in focus

Read more stories