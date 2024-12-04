AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices slide under pressure from stronger dollar

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices in London fell under pressure from a stronger dollar and technical factors on Wednesday while the market awaits more clarity on demand prospects in top metals consumer China and possible trade tariffs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $9,093 a metric ton by 1114 GMT.

The metal used in power and construction rose 1.3% on Tuesday and closed at the highest since Nov. 12. But it remains range bound while investors watch for developments on import tariffs threatened by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and possible retaliation from China.

“Copper has settled into a wide $8,900-$9,200 range which it is likely to stay within while we wait for more information,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

“Speculative length remains weak, leaving the market exposed to an upside surprise move within the range as we saw on Tuesday when a technical break gave the metal some upside momentum that is being partly reversed today.”

Copper rebounds as dollar dips

On the supply side, mining giant Rio Tinto, on Wednesday forecast higher copper production in its 2025 financial year, largely on the back of an expected output jump at its Mongolia operations.

Copper miner Freeport Indonesia said its Manyar smelter in East Java would ramp up in the third quarter of 2025 after operations were halted by a fire.

Politics were also in focus as South Korean lawmakers called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign or face impeachment after he declared martial law late on Tuesday only to reverse the move hours later.

South Korea is home to a significant share of aluminium and copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses.

Meanwhile, aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,618.50 a ton, zinc edged up by 0.2% to $3,098, lead lost 0.4% to $2,070, tin was up 0.1% at $28,830 and nickel gained 0.7% to $16,115.

Both aluminium and nickel hit a one-week high.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices slide under pressure from stronger dollar

‘Moving in the right direction’: Aurangzeb highlights economic progress

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Deals with IPPs: Nishat Chunian Power approves revised agreements with govt

Bull run at PSX continues as KSE-100 settles above 105,000

Dar briefs diplomats on PTI protest situation, reaffirms commitment to strong security in Red Zone

PRL denies reports of importing Russian crude at discounted rates

Lebanon health minister says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,047

South Korean president faces impeachment calls after martial law debacle

Oil edges higher on imminent OPEC+ decision and geopolitical turmoil

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Read more stories