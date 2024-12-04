Lebanon health minister says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,047

BEIRUT: Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad on Wednesday said the toll in more than a year of war between Israel and Hezbollah had reached 4,047 dead, most of them since September.

“Until now… we have recorded 4,047 dead and 16,638 wounded,” Abiad told reporters a week after a ceasefire took effect.

Israeli forces advance in Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, 20 killed across enclave

Most of the deaths occurred after September 15, he said, adding that “we believe the real number may be higher” due to unrecorded deaths.