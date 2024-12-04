AGL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
AIRLINK 169.99 Increased By ▲ 14.77 (9.52%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.35%)
DFML 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
DGKC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
FCCL 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
FFBL 78.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.34%)
FFL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
HUBC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (3.91%)
HUMNL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
NBP 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.93%)
OGDC 193.51 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.85%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.64%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.39%)
PPL 167.95 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.83%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.98%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 4.98 (5.15%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.43%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TRG 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.9%)
UNITY 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (10.2%)
BR100 11,287 Increased By 70.7 (0.63%)
BR30 34,123 Increased By 472.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli forces advance in Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, 20 killed across enclave

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 02:34pm

CAIRO: Israeli tanks pushed into northern parts of the Khan Younis area in the south of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday and Palestinian medics said Israeli airstrikes had killed at least 20 people across the enclave.

Residents said tanks advanced one day after the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders, saying there had been rocket launches from the area.

With shells falling near residential areas, families left leave their homes and headed westwards towards the humanitarian-designated area of Al-Mawasi nearby. Medics said 11 people were killed in three airstrikes on areas in central Gaza, including six children and one medic.

Five of the dead had been queuing outside a bakery, they said.

A further nine Palestinians were killed by tank fire in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, medics said.

Israel’s military did not immediately comment on the medics’ reports.

Israeli forces fired on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza for the fifth successive day, hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya said, adding that three of his medical staff had been wounded, one critically, on Tuesday night.

Israeli army bombards homes in north Gaza, airstrike kills 15

“Drones are dropping bombs filled with shrapnel that injure and anyone that dares to move,” said Abu Safiya.

“This situation is extremely urgent.”

Residents in three towns - Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun - said Israeli forces had blown up dozens of houses. Palestinians say Israel’s army is trying to drive people out of the northern edge of Gaza with forced evacuations and bombardments to create a buffer zone.

The Israeli army denies this and says it has returned to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping in an area where it had previously cleared them out.

Israel launched its campaign in the densely populated enclave after Hamas-led fighters attacked Israeli communities across the border on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s military campaign has since killed more than 44,400 Palestinians, injured many others, and reduced much of the enclave to rubble.

Israel agreed to a ceasefire with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah last week that halted fighting in a conflict that has unfolded in Lebanon in parallel with the Gaza war.

But the Gaza war itself has ground on with only a single ceasefire more than a year ago lasting for a week.

Israel Hezbollah MENA Gaza Hamas Israeli military Israeli forces Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict khan younis Israel Gaza war Hezbollah and Israel Hezbollah ceasefire Israel Hezbollah conflict

Comments

200 characters

Israeli forces advance in Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, 20 killed across enclave

‘Moving in the right direction’: Aurangzeb highlights economic progress

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 105,000 as investors anticipate further rate cut

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Govt says IMF programme facing no disruptions

South Korean president faces impeachment calls after martial law debacle

Oil prices inch up on geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ supply plans

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Read more stories