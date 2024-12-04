AGL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
AIRLINK 169.99 Increased By ▲ 14.77 (9.52%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.35%)
DFML 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
DGKC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
FCCL 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
FFBL 78.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.34%)
FFL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
HUBC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (3.91%)
HUMNL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
NBP 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.93%)
OGDC 193.51 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.85%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.64%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.39%)
PPL 167.95 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.83%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.98%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 4.98 (5.15%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.43%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TRG 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.9%)
UNITY 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (10.2%)
BR100 11,287 Increased By 70.7 (0.63%)
BR30 34,123 Increased By 472.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia look to boss India with pink ball under Adelaide lights

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 01:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: With noses bloodied and pride stung from the pounding in Perth, Australia will look to hit back with the pink ball in the second Test against India at Adelaide Oval as the tourists welcome back returning skipper Rohit Sharma.

Australia have had plenty to ponder since their 295-run capitulation in the series-opener, which has been chewed over relentlessly by media and fans.

Few in the home team dressing room have been spared criticism, with preparations, selections and tactics all put under the microscope.

A side injury to frontline paceman Josh Hazlewood – the best of Australia’s quicks in Perth – has added to the angst and means the hosts will have at least one change to the lineup. For all that, the players are adamant no one is hitting the panic button just yet.

After all, Adelaide Oval has been a fortress for Australia with a succession of touring teams failing to adapt to the bright lights and swinging pink ball.

KL Rahul keeps India’s batting line-up a closely guarded secret

The pioneers of day-night Test cricket, Australia have never lost a pink ball match at a venue where they blasted India’s batsmen out for 36 in the last home series in 2020-21.

Australia can only draw confidence from that record, said wicketkeeper Alex Carey on Tuesday, who was bemused by the public’s reaction to the defeat in Perth.

“It’s quite a big reaction externally to one Test loss,” he told reporters. “Internally we don’t feel that.”

Some may be feeling the pressure, though, ahead of another examination by India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Of Australia’s top eight batsmen in Perth, only Mitchell Marsh avoided being caught up in Bumrah’s eight-wicket blitz.

Australia coach and selector Andrew McDonald dismissed talk of changes to the batting lineup, giving the desperately out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne a lifeline.

Defeat in Adelaide would be a third home Test loss in succession for the world champions, a losing streak last seen in 1988, and could hasten succession planning for an ageing team.

Rohit’s return

The same concerns had dogged India ahead of the series in the wake of their 3-0 home defeat by New Zealand, but few are talking about Virat Kohli’s shelf life following his stirring Perth century.

Droves of Indian fans flocked to the team’s nets session at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday to cheer on Kohli and Rohit as they warmed up against Bumrah.

After missing the first Test to care for his newborn baby, Rohit will take back the captaincy from Bumrah in Adelaide but may not resume his place at the top of the batting order.

Rohit has made just one fifty in his last 10 Test innings and selectors may be reluctant to break up the pairing of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul whose 201-run partnership in the second innings in Perth set India up for victory.

Rohit batted at number four in the pink-ball warmup match against an Australian Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, scoring three.

Shubman Gill, who missed the Perth Test after fracturing his left thumb in the lead-up, is also available for selection and will likely return to the top order after scoring an unbeaten 50 in the Canberra tour match.

Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill KL Rahul Border Gavaskar trophy Josh Hazlewood Adelaide Oval Yashasvi Jaiswal Australian Prime Minister's XI in Canberra pink ball TEST

Comments

200 characters

Australia look to boss India with pink ball under Adelaide lights

‘Moving in the right direction’: Aurangzeb highlights economic progress

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 105,000 as investors anticipate further rate cut

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Govt says IMF programme facing no disruptions

South Korean president faces impeachment calls after martial law debacle

Oil prices inch up on geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ supply plans

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Read more stories