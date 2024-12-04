KL Rahul keeps India’s batting line-up a closely guarded secret

KL Rahul has refused to divulge the makeup of India’s opening partnership for the second test against Australia amid speculation that he will drop down the order to make way for returning captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit missed India’s comprehensive victory in the series opener in Perth to care for his newborn baby in Mumbai but has since joined the squad ahead of the pink-ball test at Adelaide Oval, which begins on Friday.

Rahul filled in for Rohit at the top of the order at Perth Stadium and forged a 201-run opening stand with Yashashvi Jaiswal to put India on course for victory.

With Rohit scoring just one fifty in his last 10 test innings, India may be tempted to retain the opening combination from Perth and slot Rohit into the middle order instead.

Rahul knows where he will play but was keeping his cards close to his chest on Wednesday. “I have been told but I have also been told not to share it,” the 32-year-old said, sporting a mischievous smile.

“You’ll have to wait for day one or when captain comes here tomorrow,” added the right-hander, whose 77 in Perth was crucial to India’s big second-innings total.

Rahul said the only thing that mattered to him was that he is in the starting line-up. “I just want to be in the playing 11, go out there and bat and play for the team,” he said.

“Early on, when I was asked to bat at different positions, it was a bit of a challenge mentally. How to play those first 20-25 balls? What shots can I play? How early can I attack? How much I needed to be cautious? “Now that I have played ODIs and tests all over the place, it has given me an idea as to how I need to manage my innings.

Rahul has yet to play a day-night test match and has therefore turned to some of his teammates for advice on how to handle a swinging pink ball under the lights.

“This will be my first pink-ball test match, so I don’t have the game experience like some other players have,” he said.

“It is just about speaking to the guys, who have played and try and understand what are the things that they found hard and how did they manage and if they made any changes.”