AGL 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
AIRLINK 142.75 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (4.7%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.29%)
DFML 39.41 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.79%)
DGKC 89.35 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.56%)
FCCL 38.29 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (8.93%)
FFBL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.69%)
FFL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (7.19%)
HUBC 109.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.6%)
HUMNL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.19%)
KEL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.3%)
KOSM 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (9.49%)
NBP 74.35 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (4.81%)
OGDC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.41%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.74%)
PIBTL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.84%)
PPL 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.19%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.94%)
PTC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.26%)
SEARL 97.26 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (4.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.46%)
TOMCL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
TPLP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.22%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.15 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.17%)
UNITY 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.51%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.3%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Bumrah ‘one of greatest fast bowlers ever’: Australia’s Head

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2024 02:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: India’s Jasprit Bumrah will go down as “one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game”, Australia’s Travis Head said on Monday, ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide this week.

Stand-in skipper Bumrah took eight wickets in the first Test to help the visitors to a crushing 295-run victory last week in Perth.

The 30-year-old is set to hand the captaincy back to regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the second Test starting on Friday.

Unburdened by leadership duties, Bumrah could be even more of a threat under lights with the pink ball.

“Jasprit is probably going to go down as one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game,” top-order batsman Head told reporters.

“We’re finding that at the moment, how challenging he can be, and it’s nice to play against that.

“It’s going to be nice to look back at your career and tell the grandkids that you faced him, so it’s not a bad series to play in with him.

“But hopefully I only have to face (him) a few more times. He’s been challenging.”

Head top-scored for Australia with 89 in the hosts’ second innings in Perth, and he will be on familiar territory on his home turf at the Adelaide Oval.

But for all that, the 30-year-old said: “It’s just another week – go and prepare and go in fresh and hopefully I can roll out the same sort of performances.

Kohli doesn’t need us, we need him, says India’s Bumrah

“It’s going to be a challenge but I feel like I’m moving well, feel like I’m in a good space and go out and try and execute that.”

He said that the hosts, who came into the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as favourites, had quickly got over the shock of their heavy loss in the opener.

“The writing was on the wall pretty quickly in that Test match that we were pushing it uphill,” he said.

“So for me it was reflecting in-game what we could have done better by the time that result had come.

“(It’s) a pretty easy one as such to move on and get over, and start talking about what’s coming.”

Border Gavaskar trophy Jasprit Bumrah Travis Head

Comments

200 characters

India’s Bumrah ‘one of greatest fast bowlers ever’: Australia’s Head

Buying spree continues: KSE-100 surges past 103,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Seven MoUs signed with Saudi Arabia converted into $560mn contracts

Finance ministry expects another policy rate cut as inflation lowers to 4.9%

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Read more stories