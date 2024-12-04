AGL 37.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 161.00 Increased By ▲ 5.78 (3.72%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
DCL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.98%)
DFML 40.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
FCCL 37.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
FFBL 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
FFL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUBC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (3.19%)
HUMNL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.54%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.48%)
MLCF 44.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.45%)
NBP 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.54%)
OGDC 191.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.04%)
PAEL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.17%)
PIBTL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
PPL 166.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
PRL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (6.9%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.84%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TOMCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.63%)
TREET 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.49%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
UNITY 32.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.4%)
BR100 11,245 Increased By 28.8 (0.26%)
BR30 33,908 Increased By 258 (0.77%)
KSE100 104,816 Increased By 257 (0.25%)
KSE30 32,429 Increased By 62.6 (0.19%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Depleted by war, Ukraine gives absconding soldiers second chance

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 12:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: As Ukraine’s military struggles to find enough troops, particularly infantry, to hold off Russia’s much larger army, some units are giving a second chance to those who have absconded from service.

Data from the prosecutor’s office shows nearly 95,000 criminal cases have been opened since 2022 against soldiers going “absent without leave” (AWOL) and for the more serious crime of battlefield desertion.

The number of cases has risen steeply with each year of the war: almost two-thirds of the total are from 2024.

With many tens of thousands of troops killed or wounded, it is a depletion that Ukraine can ill afford.

Now, some units are replenishing their ranks by accepting soldiers previously declared AWOL.

One of them is Ukraine’s elite 47th Brigade, which published a social media post last month inviting soldiers who had absconded to join.

“Our aim is to give every soldier the opportunity to come back into the fold and realise his potential,” the post announced. In the first two days, the brigade said, over a hundred applications came in.

“There was a tsunami of applications; so many that we still aren’t able to process them all before new ones come in,” Viacheslav Smirnov, the 47th’s head of recruitment, said two weeks after the announcement.

Two military units Reuters spoke to said they were only recruiting soldiers who had gone AWOL from their bases, rather than those who had deserted from combat.

The former is seen within the Ukrainian military as a lesser offence.

A bill recently signed into law has in effect decriminalised a soldier’s first disappearance, allowing them to return to service.

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers rejoin after absconding

Colonel Oleksandr Hrynchuk, deputy head of Ukraine’s military police, told reporters on Tuesday that 6,000 AWOL soldiers had returned to service in the last month, including 3,000 in the 72 hours since the law was signed.

Russia says test fired missiles in eastern Mediterranean drills

Mykhailo Perets, an officer from the K-2 battalion of Ukraine’s 54th Brigade, said his battalion had already hired over 30 men who had gone AWOL from other units.

“The reasons [for absconding] are very different: for some people it was too tough a transition straight from civilian life, others served for a year or two as qualified pilots but were then sent to the front line because there wasn’t enough infantry.”

Perets said those who had applied also included men who had become exhausted and run away after being at war for seven or eight years, having fought Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine before 2022.

Gil Barndollar, a non-resident fellow at the US-based Defense Priorities think tank, said the increase in unauthorised absences was most likely driven by exhaustion.

Ukrainian service personnel have previously said how the lack of replacements for lost soldiers puts an unbearable strain on those remaining, exhausting them physically and mentally.

Barndollar also highlighted their average age as an additional strain.

“An army of men, often in poor health, in their 40s, all else being equal, is going to get exhausted sooner and is going to have morale problems faster than a reasonably fit army of 20- or 25-year-olds.”

Zelenskiy has responded to questions about the manpower problem by arguing that Ukraine lacks weapons rather than people, and pushed back against US pressure to lower the minimum draft age to 18 from 25.

He said in an interview with Sky News last week that Kyiv’s allies had been able to provide the necessary equipment for only a quarter of the 10 new brigades Ukraine had formed over the past year.

Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine’s military

Comments

200 characters

Depleted by war, Ukraine gives absconding soldiers second chance

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 105,000 as investors anticipate further rate cut

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Oil prices inch up on geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ supply plans

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Read more stories