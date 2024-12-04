Novak Djokovic to play at Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will begin his preparations for next month’s Australian Open by playing at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament, the record 24-times Grand Slam champion said on Wednesday.

The Serb, who is seeking an 11th Melbourne Park crown, will compete alongside defending Brisbane champion Grigor Dimitrov at the ATP 250 event, which starts on Dec. 29.

Dane Holger Rune and American Frances Tiafoe are among those also taking part. “I’m excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena,” Djokovic, 37, said in a statement.

The Australian Open main draw is scheduled to begin on Jan. 12.