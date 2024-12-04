AGL 37.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sports

Novak Djokovic to play at Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 11:39am

Novak Djokovic will begin his preparations for next month’s Australian Open by playing at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament, the record 24-times Grand Slam champion said on Wednesday.

The Serb, who is seeking an 11th Melbourne Park crown, will compete alongside defending Brisbane champion Grigor Dimitrov at the ATP 250 event, which starts on Dec. 29.

Novak Djokovic escapes major upset at Indian Wells Serbian

Dane Holger Rune and American Frances Tiafoe are among those also taking part. “I’m excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena,” Djokovic, 37, said in a statement.

The Australian Open main draw is scheduled to begin on Jan. 12.

Novak Djokovic

