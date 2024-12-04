AGL 37.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 161.50 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (4.05%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.53%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.88%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
DGKC 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.1%)
FCCL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.35%)
FFBL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
FFL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
HUBC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (3.28%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
MLCF 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.43%)
NBP 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.73%)
OGDC 192.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
PAEL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.97%)
PIBTL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
PPL 166.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 97.48 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.89%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.14%)
TOMCL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.65%)
TREET 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.66%)
TRG 61.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
UNITY 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.4%)
BR100 11,245 Increased By 28.8 (0.26%)
BR30 33,908 Increased By 258 (0.77%)
KSE100 104,799 Increased By 240 (0.23%)
KSE30 32,426 Increased By 60.6 (0.19%)
China stocks dip on slower services growth, trade war worries

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 11:23am

HONG KONG: China stocks weakened on Wednesday, while Hong Kong stocks were flat as slower services sector growth and escalating trade frictions with the US dampened investor sentiment.

Chinese stocks shrug off latest US chip crackdown

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.07% at 3,376.41 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.21%, with the consumer staples sector falling 0.58% and the real estate index slipping 1.38%.

  • In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.08% at 19,762.80.

  • China’s services activity expanded at a slower pace in November, with the Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), falling to 51.5 from 52.0 in October, as the economy braces for a rocky ride of more US tariffs under a second Trump administration.

  • Sentiment was also jittery following’s Beijing export ban to the United States of critical minerals that have widespread military applications, which escalated trade tensions the day after Washington’s latest crackdown on China’s chip sector.

  • “This new salvo intensifies fears of economic decoupling, as the looming US tariff barrage hangs over Asia’s export-driven economies,” said Stephen Innes, managing director at SPI Asset Management.

  • The repercussions of these tit-for-tat measures could significantly disrupt supply chains, with the semiconductor and technology sectors squarely in the crosshairs, he added.

  • Rare earth and chip sectors gained as investors continued to wager on domestic alternatives. The CSI Rare Earth Industry Index edged up 0.1% by noon trading break after opening 0.9% higher, and the CSI Semiconductor Industry Index added 1%.

