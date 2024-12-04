AGL 37.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 161.50 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (4.05%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.53%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.88%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
DGKC 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.1%)
FCCL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.35%)
FFBL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
FFL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
HUBC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (3.28%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
MLCF 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.43%)
NBP 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.73%)
OGDC 192.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
PAEL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.97%)
PIBTL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
PPL 166.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 97.48 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.89%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.14%)
TOMCL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.65%)
TREET 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.66%)
TRG 61.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
UNITY 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.4%)
BR100 11,245 Increased By 28.8 (0.26%)
BR30 33,908 Increased By 258 (0.77%)
KSE100 104,849 Increased By 289.5 (0.28%)
KSE30 32,446 Increased By 80.1 (0.25%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open marginally higher

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 10:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares opened marginally higher on Wednesday after a three-session winning streak, with traders expecting the market to see incremental moves ahead of the domestic central bank’s interest rate decision later in the week.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.22% at 24,514.3 points, as of 9:29 a.m.

IST, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.21% to 81,023.69.

Ten of the 13 major sectors advanced.

The broader, more domestically focussed smallcaps and midcaps gained about 0.3% each.

Both the Nifty and Sensex rose about 0.75% in the last session and are now roughly 7% below their all-time highs reached in late September.

Indian shares set to open higher, tracking Asian peers

The benchmarks slipped into correction territory in early November. Domestic equities will likely see incremental gains in the next two sessions ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision on Friday, two traders said.

The RBI is expected to hold rates steady due to high inflation, but its commentary will likely be pivotal for markets following a sharp growth slowdown in the September quarter.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares open marginally higher

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 105,000 as investors anticipate further rate cut

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ supply plans

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Read more stories