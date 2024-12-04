AGL 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 161.50 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (4.05%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.53%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.88%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
DGKC 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.1%)
FCCL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.35%)
FFBL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
FFL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
HUBC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (3.28%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
MLCF 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.43%)
NBP 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.73%)
OGDC 192.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
PAEL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.97%)
PIBTL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
PPL 166.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 97.48 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.89%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.14%)
TOMCL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.65%)
TREET 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.66%)
TRG 61.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
UNITY 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.4%)
BR100 11,245 Increased By 29.3 (0.26%)
BR30 33,879 Increased By 229.1 (0.68%)
KSE100 104,799 Increased By 240 (0.23%)
KSE30 32,426 Increased By 60.6 (0.19%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips on profit-taking after two-day winning streak

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 10:51am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday, with investors booking profit after two straight days of gains as they awaited fresh economic cues from the US and Japan.

The Nikkei declined 0.4% to 39,077.04 by the midday break, after closing up nearly 2% the previous day.

The broader Topix was down 0.6% at 2,735.97. Japan’s major technology shares got off to a solid start before slipping as investors secured profit after Tuesday’s large gains.

The market was also weighing escalating trade tensions after the United States’ latest crackdown on China’s chip sector.

AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group shed 2.5%, and chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron slid 0.6%, while chip peer Advantest gained 0.8%.

Wall Street ended mixed overnight, offering limited momentum to Japanese equities. With monetary policy meetings in both the US and Japan coming up later this month, economic news was in focus, said Kenji Abe, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The US jobs report will be released on Friday, while the US CPI and the Bank of Japan’s “tankan” survey are due later this month.

“I think investors are paying a lot of attention to those,” said Abe. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will also speak later on Wednesday.

Among individual shares, Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing climbed 0.8% to offer the overall Nikkei support.

Japan’s Nikkei makes U-turn to eke out gains as bank shares rise

The company said on Monday that Uniqlo’s domestic same-store sales in November increased 12.2% compared to the same month last year.

Ryohin Keikaku jumped 5.6% after the Muji retail stores operator also reported a rise in domestic retail and online store sales last month compared to a year ago.

Shares of pharmaceutical firm Eisai tumbled 4.5% on news that Biogen expects growth of its Alzheimer’s disease drug, Leqembi, to see a “linear trend” in the United States in the near term. Biogen sells Leqembi with Eisai.

Automakers stumbled, with Subaru and Nissan Motor both losing about 3.3%.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slips on profit-taking after two-day winning streak

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 105,000 as investors anticipate further rate cut

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ supply plans

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Read more stories