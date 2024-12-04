AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-04

KPK lacks weapons to fight terrorists: Azma

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the participants in the PTI protests were trained and experts in sabotage.

She further remarked that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government lacks the weapons to combat terrorists but has modern weapons for an attack on the Federation.

The press conferences of the IG Islamabad, Secretary of Interior, and DPO Attock are irrefutable evidence, she added. She claimed that all the evidence of the failed November 26 rebellion led by the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi has been revealed. Foreigners were brought in to attack security forces during the protests. The majority of those arrested have no record in Pakistan. Those involved in the politics of corpses have changed their statements over a dozen times, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

KPK lacks weapons to fight terrorists: Azma

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Internet shutdown: IT sector suffers $1m per hour loss: P@SHA

FBR tells SC: Rs880m recovered from people holding foreign accounts, properties

MPs grill MNFS&R for failure to protect agri sector

Read more stories