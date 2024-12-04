KPK lacks weapons to fight terrorists: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the participants in the PTI protests were trained and experts in sabotage.

She further remarked that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government lacks the weapons to combat terrorists but has modern weapons for an attack on the Federation.

The press conferences of the IG Islamabad, Secretary of Interior, and DPO Attock are irrefutable evidence, she added. She claimed that all the evidence of the failed November 26 rebellion led by the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi has been revealed. Foreigners were brought in to attack security forces during the protests. The majority of those arrested have no record in Pakistan. Those involved in the politics of corpses have changed their statements over a dozen times, she added.

