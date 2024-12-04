LCCI forms over 100 committees

LAHORE: With an objective to support government efforts for economic well-being of the country, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formed over hundred sectorial and sub-sectorial committees.

This strategic move, spearheaded by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, underscores LCCI’s commitment to promoting a dynamic and business-friendly environment.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a premier business institution of the country and its leadership has always played a very positive role as far economy is concerned.

These standing committees are designed to act as specialized think tanks, each focused on addressing unique challenges, identifying opportunities and driving innovation within their respective industries. The committees will play a critical role in shaping policy recommendations, enhancing competitiveness and fostering sustainable growth across key sectors of the economy.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad talked highly about the transformative potential of these committees. He said that by establishing these sector-specific platforms, we aim to bridge the gap between the business community and policymakers. This initiative will ensure that the voices of all industries are heard and their needs addressed, paving the way for a more inclusive and progressive economic framework.

The committees will formulate well-researched policy proposals and actively engage with government authorities to advocate for regulatory reforms that support business growth and investment.

Acting as a conduit between businesses and government agencies, the committees will facilitate dialogue to resolve industry-specific challenges, ensuring a smoother operational environment for enterprises. The committees will identify emerging trends, promote innovation and develop strategies to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistani industries in global markets.

These platforms will enable collaboration among industry stakeholders, fostering partnerships that drive mutual growth and innovation.

To equip businesses with the necessary skills and knowledge, the committees will organize training sessions, workshops and seminars tailored to the needs of each sector.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that the formation of additional committees is underway to address the needs of emerging sectors and evolving market dynamics. He said that our vision is to ensure comprehensive representation for all industries, enabling them to contribute effectively to national economic development. These committees will serve as catalysts for innovation, efficiency and competitiveness.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry underscored the importance of active participation from stakeholders. He said that the success of these committees hinges on the engagement of industry leaders and experts. LCCI encourage all members to actively contribute, collaborate and leverage these platforms to drive collective progress.

The LCCI leadership pledged its dedication to support business ecosystem through strategic public-private collaboration. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will continuously evaluate the performance of these committees to ensure they align with national economic objectives and deliver tangible results for the business community.

This initiative reflects LCCI’s proactive approach in addressing sectorial challenges and unlocking new growth opportunities, ultimately contributing to Pakistan’s economic transformation.

