‘Google strengthens commitment to digital economy, online safety’

ISLAMABAD: Kyle Gardner, Google’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Lead for South Asia, met with Fahd Haroon, Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, at his office to discuss ongoing and future efforts to support Pakistan’s digital economy and address key challenges related to online safety and cybersecurity.

During the meeting, Gardner outlined Google’s continued investment in Pakistan’s digital ecosystem, emphasizing the company’s commitment to fostering economic growth, security, and innovation. The discussion highlighted the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to address pressing issues such as online safety, digital literacy, and the protection of cultural values in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Among other topics of interest, the conversation also covered challenges related to cybersecurity, including the protection of users from cyber threats, as well as ongoing efforts to ensure that online platforms support a safe, secure, and respectful digital environment.

Both parties expressed their shared commitment to initiatives aimed at enhancing digital literacy, increasing access to information and promoting the responsible use of technology in Pakistan. As part of its broader global efforts to empower individuals and communities, Google remains dedicated to supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation, contributing to economic prosperity, and ensuring the safety of users online.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024