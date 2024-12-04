AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-04

Dalian iron ore nears two-month high

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures prices advanced for a third straight session on Tuesday to the highest in nearly two months amid expectations of more economic stimulus and seasonal restocking from steelmakers in top consumer China.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.94% higher at 809 yuan ($110.96) a metric ton. Earlier in the session, the contract touched its highest level since Oct. 8 at 813.5 yuan a ton.

The benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was unchanged at $104.6 a ton, as of 0426 GMT, after hitting the highest since Nov. 8 at $105.2 a ton. Market participants awaited cues on possible more stimulus from the keenly-watched meetings among Beijing’s top leadership, said analysts.

“The upcoming Central Economic Work Conference in December will set the tone for the policy outlook in 2025,” ANZ analysts said in a note. Increasing restocking from steel mills is also supporting prices of the key steelmaking ingredient, analysts at Nanhua Futures said in a note. “Improving steel mills’ margins bode well for iron ore demand, though property indicators are yet to show a material improvement,” ANZ analysts added.

“Steel production could see a counter-seasonal pick-up during this winter. Chinese steelmakers will likely boost steel exports ahead of potential tariffs and rising global trade tensions.”

The US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office in January, last week pledged to impose “an additional 10% tariff” on imports from China. He previously said he would introduce tariffs in excess of 60% on Chinese goods.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE fell, with coking coal and coke shedding 0.69% and 0.85%, respectively. Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained ground. Rebar ticked up 0.51%, hot-rolled coil added 0.86%, wire rod rose 0.47% while stainless steel was flat.

iron ore Dalian iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore nears two-month high

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Internet shutdown: IT sector suffers $1m per hour loss: P@SHA

FBR tells SC: Rs880m recovered from people holding foreign accounts, properties

MPs grill MNFS&R for failure to protect agri sector

Read more stories