WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 3, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Dec-24 29-Nov-24 27-Nov-24 26-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104641 0.104954 0.10504 Euro 0.799179 0.801502 0.802135 Japanese yen 0.005064 0.0049793 0.0049599 U.K. pound 0.966781 0.959808 0.959368 U.S. dollar 0.760616 0.759309 0.761088 0.762341 Algerian dinar 0.005691 0.0056911 0.0056956 Australian dollar 0.494096 0.492881 0.494988 Botswana pula 0.055677 0.0557116 0.0558034 Brazilian real 0.125456 0.13058 0.131474 Brunei dollar 0.565472 0.564941 0.565787 Canadian dollar 0.541133 0.541358 Chilean peso 0.000778 0.0007806 0.0007804 Czech koruna 0.031629 0.0317173 0.0317074 Danish krone 0.107153 0.107465 0.107546 Indian rupee 0.008982 0.0090101 0.009045 Israeli New Shekel 0.209536 0.208289 0.209262 Korean won 0.000545 0.0005432 0.0005452 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47556 2.47468 2.47795 Malaysian ringgit 0.170446 0.170973 0.170718 Mauritian rupee 0.016237 0.0162036 0.0162586 Mexican peso 0.03722 0.0368712 0.0367952 New Zealand dollar 0.448801 0.445236 0.443149 Norwegian krone 0.068546 0.0685628 0.068667 Omani rial 1.9782 1.97942 1.98268 Peruvian sol 0.203048 0.20232 Philippine peso 0.012979 0.0129015 0.0129452 Polish zloty 0.186302 0.185749 0.185606 Qatari riyal 0.20896 0.20909 0.209434 Russian ruble 0.007097 0.0070464 0.0072562 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202831 0.202957 0.203291 Singapore dollar 0.565472 0.564941 0.565787 South African rand 0.041889 0.0420163 0.0420048 Swedish krona 0.069331 0.0695205 0.0696117 Swiss franc 0.858968 0.862276 0.860236 Thai baht 0.022056 0.0219435 0.0219505 Trinidadian dollar 0.112831 0.112701 U.A.E. dirham 0.20724 0.207581 Uruguayan peso 0.017614 0.0178034 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

