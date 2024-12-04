Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (December 03, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 277.17
Open Offer Rs 278.87
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 3
|
278.07
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 3
|
277.87
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 3
|
149.51
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 3
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 3
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 3
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 3
|
6,049.87
|
India Sensex / Dec 3
|
80,845.75
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 3
|
39,248.86
|
Nasdaq / Dec 3
|
19,480.91
|
Hang Seng / Dec 3
|
19,746.32
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 3
|
8,359.41
|
Dow Jones / Dec 3
|
44,705.53
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 3
|
20,016.75
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 2
|
235,340
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 3
|
69.96
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 3
|
17,685
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 3
|
2,664.60
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 3
|
71.27
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 4
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 4
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.30
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 4
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
630
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 4
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 4
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 4
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
67.69
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 4
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
150
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 4
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,118.68
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 4
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 4
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
13.14
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 4
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
213,514,857
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 4
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
196,907,321
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 4
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
68,325,507
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 4
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
66,212,972
▲ 0.00
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 4
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
65,264,278
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 4
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
61,288,845
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 4
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
49,268,731
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 4
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
46,902,495
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Dec 4
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
31,910,059
▲ 0.00
