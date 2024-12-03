AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,221 Increased By 124.9 (1.13%)
BR30 33,666 Increased By 411.1 (1.24%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

White House defends Biden’s Hunter pardon as criticism mounts

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 05:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE/WASHINGTON: The White House said on Monday that President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter in part to protect him from future persecution from political opponents, but his move drew fierce criticism, with some Democrats saying it undermined public trust in the rule of law.

Biden, a Democrat whose term ends on Jan. 20 when Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office, signed an unconditional pardon for Hunter Biden on Sunday and said he believed his son had been selectively prosecuted and targeted unfairly by the president’s political opponents.

Biden said in the past that he would not pardon his son, including to ABC News in June when he was asked if he would rule it out and replied “yes.”

His surprise move was panned by his Republican political opposition, but also by Democrats who said it eroded trust in the judicial system, a concept Biden and his party had used to criticize Trump.

Hunter was prosecuted for tax offenses and charges related to possession of a firearm after being targeted for years by Republicans in Congress who accused him of making business deals using his father’s name but failed to establish any clear connections.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday defended the president’s action and said Biden believed Hunter faced further grief from his adversaries, who she did not name. Jean-Pierre was among the White House officials who had repeatedly said in the past Biden would not pardon his son.

“One of the reasons the president did the pardon is because they didn’t seem like - his political … opponents - would let go of it. It didn’t seem like they would move on,” she told reporters on Air Force One during a trip to Angola. “They would continue to go after his son. That’s what he believed.”

Joe Biden says he has pardoned his son, Hunter

Jean-Pierre stressed this was not the first time a president had pardoned a family member. Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother Roger before he left office, and Trump his daughter’s father-in-law, Charles Kushner.

Jean-Pierre said Biden believed in the Department of Justice despite his statement that his son’s process in the judicial system was “infected” with politics.

“Two things could be true: the president does believe in the justice … system and … Department of Justice, and he also believes that his son was singled out politically,” she said.

She declined to give further details on why or how Biden had changed his mind, or whether the recent election that put Republicans in charge of the White House and both branches of Congress played a role.

Republicans accused Biden of lying. Democrats were split, with Colorado Governor Jared Polis suggesting he put family over country and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder saying the pardon was warranted.

“Joe Biden has an opportunity to do more than protect his own. He can extend the same compassion he showed his son to the millions of people trapped in prison for nonviolent offenses,” Black Lives Matter said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The New York Times reported Biden was concerned that the pressure of the trials could impact his son’s sobriety and that it appeared no consideration had been given to anything short of a full pardon.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty in September to federal tax charges in federal court in Los Angeles and was due to be sentenced Dec. 16 under Mark C. Scarsi, a judge nominated by Republican President-elect Donald Trump. A jury found him guilty in June of making false statements on a gun background check; he was due to be sentenced for those charges this month as well.

Biden said on Sunday that his son had been selectively prosecuted and treated differently than others with similar situations. “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” he said.

Late on Sunday, Hunter Biden’s attorney filed to dismiss the indictments against him.

Joe Biden White House

Comments

200 characters

White House defends Biden’s Hunter pardon as criticism mounts

‘No hiccups’: finance ministry reaffirms commitment to IMF programme, refutes speculation

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, settles above 104,000 with 1,300-point gain

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to participate in ‘One Water Summit’

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

India progressed as it implemented economic plans developed by Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

T-bills: foreign investment sees net outflow of $58.04mn in three weeks of November

One for 325: UBL board approves merger with Silkbank via share swap

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to set up API plants in Indonesia

Read more stories