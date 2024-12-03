AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
Copper rebounds as dollar dips

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 04:50pm
LONDON: Copper prices in London rose on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened after rallying on Monday, although concerns about economic growth in top metals consumer China and uncertainty about trade tariffs capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9% at $9,073.50 per metric ton by 1048 GMT after hitting $9,104, its highest since Nov. 21.

Copper, used in power and construction, is down 10% in two months and has been trading in a tight range since mid-November as the market awaits developments in President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed import tariffs and possible retaliation from China.

“Base metals have come under increasing negative pressure since Trump’s victory in the U.S. election, predominately due to U.S. dollar strength, in addition to growing concerns over how deregulation and tariff implementation will impact western rate cuts and geopolitical tensions,” said StoneX analyst Natalie Scott-Gray.

Copper declines on firmer US dollar

On Tuesday, China banned exports to the U.S. of items related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials that have potential military applications, a day after Washington’s latest crackdown on China’s chip sector.

The dollar index fell on Tuesday, reflecting weakening that makes dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers using other currencies.

The correlation between copper and the U.S. dollar movements has strengthened significantly since the U.S. election and is likely to persist into 2025, Scott-Gray said.

In China, investors are awaiting the Central Economic Work Conference expected this month for any signs of additional monetary or fiscal stimulus after the country’s factory activity expanded modestly in November. The yuan slipped to the lowest level vs the dollar in over a year on Tuesday.

LME aluminium rose 0.6% to $2,604.50 a ton, zinc added 0.3% to $3,084.50, tin was up 1.2% at $28,870, nickel gained 2.0% to $15,990, while lead fell 0.8% to $2,060.

