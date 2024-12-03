AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,221 Increased By 124.9 (1.13%)
BR30 33,666 Increased By 411.1 (1.24%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 jumps on energy boost

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 03:49pm

The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 extended gains on Tuesday as a rise in oil prices lifted the heavyweight energy shares, while EasyJet jumped to a near eight-month high after multiple brokerages raised their target price on the budget airline.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, while the midcap FTSE 250 was up 0.5% to its highest level since Oct. 30 at 1000 GMT.

The benchmark index notched a six-week high in the previous session.

The energy sector provided a major boost as it gained 1.7% after oil prices nudged higher ahead of the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting later this week.

Miners Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and Glencore advanced between 1% to 2.1%, with copper prices rebounding following a sell-off in the last session.

Among individual movers, British budget airline EasyJet gained 4% to the top of the blue-chip index, as multiple brokerages including Morgan Stanley raised target price on the stock.

Marston’s jumped 7% after the pub group said its Christmas bookings were running ahead of last year, following a 64.5% jump in annual profit, driven by a rise in food and drink sales.

SSP Group rose 10.6% as the Upper Crust owner reported a 23% jump in annual profit, in line with market expectations, partly buoyed by robust performance in North America and UK markets.

FTSE 100 clocks weekly decline; personal goods shares biggest drag

Victrex PLC was the biggest gainer on the midcap index, soaring 14%, following its full-year earnings report.

Meanwhile, British retailers reported lacklustre sales in November, according to industry data on Tuesday, affected by the timing of the Black Friday sales, although it still pointed to weakening consumer confidence.

Remarks from Bank of England’s Philippe Lintern on the Global FX Code are also due on the day.

Investors were also monitoring the political turmoil in France as the government there teetered on the brink of collapse.

