AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 13.03 (9.15%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.35%)
DFML 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.18%)
DGKC 93.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (4.13%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
FFBL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
FFL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
HUBC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.83%)
HUMNL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
KEL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KOSM 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
MLCF 45.93 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.14%)
NBP 75.75 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.89%)
OGDC 192.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.33%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
PPL 166.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 29.51 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (9.99%)
PTC 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.29%)
SEARL 96.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.77%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.83%)
TREET 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.13%)
TRG 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,221 Increased By 124.9 (1.13%)
BR30 33,666 Increased By 411.1 (1.24%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian police to query Starlink on device used in huge haul of smuggled drugs

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 02:29pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: Indian police will seek details from Elon Musk’s Starlink, they said on Tuesday, in a bid to hunt down drug smugglers who used its satellite internet device to navigate deep seas and bring meth worth $4.25 billion into Indian waters for the first time.

In their biggest such seizure, police in the remote outpost of the Andaman and Nicobar islands uncovered more than 6,000 kg (13,000 lb) of meth last week in a Myanmar boat carying sacks of suspected contraband, and detained six Myanmar nationals.

But the incident has set off alarm bells as it is the first time Starlink’s device has been used to navigate and reach Indian waters, Hargobinder S. Dhaliwal, a top police officer in the Andaman islands who is handling the case, told Reuters.

Starlink, which says it provides coverage in international waters, has plans to launch in India, but says its coverage in territorial waters is contingent on government approval.

“This (case) is different because it is bypassing all the legal channels,” Dhaliwal added.

Elon Musk’s Starlink internet launches in war-scarred Yemen

“They directly operated (phones) with satellite, creating a Wi-Fi hotspot.” He said he planned to seek from Starlink details such as who bought the device and when, as well as its usage history.

“They (smugglers) were using Starlink since their journey started from Myanmar,” he said. Starlink did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Andaman and Nicobar police estimated the seized meth had a retail market value of 360 billion rupees ($4.25 billion).

Their inquiry comes as Starlink inches closer to a launch in India after lobbying for months to secure satellite spectrum, following a face-off with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani who repeatedly opposed the move and urged spectrum auctions.

Dhaliwal said the smugglers used the Starlink Mini device, described on its website as “a compact, portable kit that can easily fit in a backpack”.

Police in the Andaman and Nicobar islands have said they are checking the involvement of any local or foreign syndicates in the whole network as they tackle the latest seizure case from various angles.

In 2023, seizures of methamphetamine, or meth, as it is known, reached a record high of 190 tons in east and southeast Asia, as meth trafficking on maritime routes has increased in recent years, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says.

India is a growing transit and destination market for methamphetamine from Myanmar, the UNODC said in its report this year.

UNITED NATIONS Elon Musk Indian police Mukesh Ambani Starlink Andaman and Nicobar islands

Comments

200 characters

Indian police to query Starlink on device used in huge haul of smuggled drugs

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, crosses 104,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

India progressed as it implemented economic plans developed by Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

One for 325: UBL board approves merger with Silkbank via share swap

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to set up API plants in Indonesia

Armed forces with nation’s support capable of guarding country against ‘entire spectrum of threats’: COAS Munir

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices nudge higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Read more stories