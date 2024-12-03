AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
China bans exports of gallium, germanium, antimony to US

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 02:21pm
BEIJING: China will ban exports of “dual-use items” related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials to the US with immediate effect, its commerce ministry said on Tuesday, a day after Washington’s latest crackdown on China’s chip sector.

The ministry’s directive, which cites safeguarding national security and interests, also requires a stricter review of end-usage for graphite dual-use items shipped to the United States.

The curbs strengthen enforcement of existing limits on exports of the critical minerals that Beijing announced at the beginning of last year.

But they apply specifically to the United States, in the latest escalation of trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies in the run up to President-elect Donald Trump taking office.

China’s announcement comes after the United States on Monday launched its third crackdown in three years on China’s semiconductor industry, curbing exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group.

“In principle, the export of gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials to the United States shall not be permitted,” the ministry said.

