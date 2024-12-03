AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
Australian tennis great Neale Fraser dies aged 91

AFP Published 03 Dec, 2024 01:38pm

SYDNEY: Australian tennis great Neale Fraser, who won 19 Grand Slam titles, has died aged 91, officials said on Tuesday as tributes poured in.

The former world number one lifted three major singles titles, including Wimbledon in 1960, together with 16 Grand Slam doubles crowns.

In 1959 he won all three US titles – singles, doubles and mixed – at Forest Hills and led Australia to glory in the Davis Cup, a competition he became synonymous with.

“A true legend of Australian tennis who will be missed by so many around the world,” Tennis Australia wrote on X.

“He was like a father to me,” the national governing body quoted Pat Cash, another former Wimbledon champion, as saying.

“He just knew how to make you feel important and play your best.”

Fellow Australian great Rod Laver, who was beaten by Fraser at Wimbledon and for the US title, paid tribute to “my dear mate and fellow lefty”.

Medvedev targets improvement after ‘6.5/10’ year

“He was a true gem in a golden era of Australian tennis legends – an incredible World No.1, a Grand Slam champion and a Davis Cup icon,” the 86-year-old Laver wrote on X.

“Neale bested me in two major finals, pushing me to become a better player.

“I’ll miss you dearly, buddy,” he added.

Neale Fraser

