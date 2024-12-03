AGL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 156.72 Increased By ▲ 14.25 (10%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
CNERGY 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (17.31%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
DFML 39.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
DGKC 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
FCCL 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
FFBL 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
FFL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.4%)
HUBC 109.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
HUMNL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KOSM 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.9%)
MLCF 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.75%)
NBP 74.70 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.47%)
OGDC 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.71%)
PAEL 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
PPL 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.3%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
PTC 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.37%)
SEARL 95.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.74%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
TOMCL 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.46%)
TPLP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
TREET 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 11,093 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 33,301 Increased By 46.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 103,505 Increased By 229.8 (0.22%)
KSE30 31,992 Increased By 23.1 (0.07%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China chip stocks gain ground despite latest US crackdown

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 11:10am

HONG KONG: China’s chip-making stocks shrugged off the latest US clampdown to notch small gains on Tuesday, but financials dragged on the broader market as falling interest rates are expected to squeeze insurers’ returns and lenders’ margins.

The United States on Monday launched its third crackdown in three years on China’s semiconductor industry, curbing exports to 140 companies to stymie China’s ability to access and produce top-line chips.

“It was not a blanket ban, or as stringent as people first feared. So that, to me, is a positive,” said Tai Hui, Asia chief market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.

“That said, I think we’ve seen in the past few years, things get tighter and tighter.”

Mainland indexes of global chipmakers and chip-making materials firms climbed around 2%, while designers and even toolmaker Piotech, one of the companies newly targeted by the US, rose around 1%. The broader Shanghai Composite, blue chip CSI300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng all fell around 0.5%.

In addition to having become more inured to US crackdowns after years of restrictions, investors in China’s semiconductor industry see targeted firms as likely to garner state support or, at least, earn revenue that would otherwise have flowed to global giants.

China, HK stocks climb on upbeat manufacturing data

The broader market was weighed down by a gloomy economic outlook for China that has investors expecting further interest rate cuts, underlined by a weak reading for non-manufacturing spending.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest on record on Monday as widespread lack of confidence in the property sector and a drifting stock market drives money into debt markets.

Financial stocks dropped 0.4% in morning trade.

The yuan touched a one-year low of 7.2890 per dollar while ten-year Treasury futures hovered near record highs.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China chip stocks gain ground despite latest US crackdown

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM foresees cut in policy rate

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

UBL board approves merger with Silk Bank via share swap

KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Jul-Nov exports up 12.57pc to $13.691bn YoY

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

Read more stories