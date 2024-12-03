AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
World Print 2024-12-03

Stampede kills at least 56 at Guinea football match

AFP Published 03 Dec, 2024 08:01am

CONAKRY: A stampede at a football match dedicated to Guinea’s junta chief killed at least 56 people, the government said Monday, as the opposition accused the military-led authorities of being “directly responsible” for the tragedy.

Fans at Sunday’s game in the second city of N’Zerekore invaded the pitch after one or two players were sent off and a penalty was awarded to the opposing side Labe at the end of the game, witnesses said.

The events had initially been reported as clashes between fans.

Officials watching the match, including two ministers, were prevented from leaving, prompting stone throwing and the firing of tear gas by security forces, a witness said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Panic quickly set in, leading to an uncontrollable stampede,” he said.

“People were trampled underfoot or injured as they tried to flee,” he added.

The match in the southeastern city was the final of a tournament organised in honour of Guinea’s junta leader, General Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup and has installed himself as president.

The opposition has accused the junta of using sport for political ends.

Videos circulating on social media, which AFP was unable to immediately verify, show a huge crowd packed in the dilapidated stadium.

“The thousands of people at the stadium were gripped by panic and fear. It was every man for himself,” said a local official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

