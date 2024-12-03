AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Markets Print 2024-12-03

Malaysian palm oil down

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, snapping a run of five consecutive sessions of gain, dragged down by weakness in Dalian and Chicago soyoil prices and lower exports in November.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 62 ringgit, or 1.24%, to 4,958 ringgit ($1,112.41) a metric ton at closing. The contract rose 6.9% in November, logging its fourth monthly gain.

“Today’s crude palm oil futures are having a profit-taking run after the recent rally on the back of softer Dalian, Chicago soyoil and lower export figures for the month of November,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract shed 0.98%, while its palm oil contract climbed 1.31%. Soyoil at the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.34% as trading resumed after the Thanksgiving holiday. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil exports in November are estimated to have fallen between 9.3% and 10.4%, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia. Indonesia raised its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for December to $1,071.67 a metric ton from $961.97 in November, placing the export tax higher at $178 per ton.

