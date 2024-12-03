AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-03

Iron ore futures climb on upbeat China data

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures climbed on Monday, supported by upbeat factory data in top consumer China, but signs of faltering demand capped gains.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade up 1.26% at 806 yuan ($110.90) a metric ton after hitting its highest level since Oct 14 at 810.5 yuan a ton earlier in the session.

The benchmark January iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange added 0.1% at $104.5 a ton, as of 0719 GMT. China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months in November as new orders, including those from abroad, led to a solid rise in production, a private-sector survey showed, echoing an official survey on Saturday. But demand for the key steelmaking ingredient showed signs of softening as colder weather disrupted construction activities in northern China, limiting upside room, said analysts.

The average daily hot metal output among steelmakers surveyed slid for a second consecutive week by 0.8% from the week before to 2.34 million tons in the week, as of Nov. 29, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

“Hot metal output is likely to eye further decline in December, but daily output will likely hover above 2.3 million tons,” analysts at Maike Futures said. The hot metal output is typically used to gauge iron ore demand.

Some steelmakers have completed procuring seaborne cargoes to meet production needs after the week-long Chinese New Year Holiday break, said a steelmaker and a trader, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media. But stockpiling of portside cargoes have not started yet, they added.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE lost ground, with coking coal and coke losing 1.2% and 0.61%, respectively. Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange firmed. Rebar gained 0.18%, hot-rolled coil advanced 0.8%, wire rod rose 0.97%, while stainless steel eased 0.77%.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures climb on upbeat China data

Amendment to agri tax law: Provinces miss deadline

KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FBR set to put more curbs on FATA/ PATA steel sector

Lowest in six years: Nov inflation slows down to 4.9pc

PM foresees cut in policy rate

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

NTDC: World Bank says concerned at implementation of project works without valid contract

Meeting discusses issues related to NJHPP

CM says Thar coal most affordable source of power generation

Read more stories