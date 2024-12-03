Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Positano and Milaha Qatar left the port on today morning, while six more ships, Tsukuba Glaxy, Al-Diab-II, SM Falcon, Energy Centarus, Abdullah-M and Cussler are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 241,500 tonnes, comprising 213,448 tonnes imports cargo and 28,052 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,250 Containers (3,242 TEUs Imports& 1,008 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Silavana-VIII, Manticore, DM Bea, Iolaos and Pacific ERA scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Coal and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on Monday 2nd December, while two more container ships, Maersk Newark and Cap Andreas are due to arrive at port on Tuesday 3rd December, 2024.

