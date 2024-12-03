AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-03

Lean business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst ...
Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,400 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Lean business on cotton market

Amendment to agri tax law: Provinces miss deadline

FBR set to put more curbs on FATA/ PATA steel sector

Lowest in six years: Nov inflation slows down to 4.9pc

PM foresees cut in policy rate

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

NTDC: World Bank says concerned at implementation of project works without valid contract

Meeting discusses issues related to NJHPP

CM says Thar coal most affordable source of power generation

Finance ministry expects another policy rate cut as inflation comes down

Read more stories