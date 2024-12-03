Sri Lankan shares ends higher

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, led by gains in healthcare and energy sectors.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.3% higher at 13,228.92, extending gains for a fifth straight session.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide were the top percentage gainers, surging around 33% each.

Trading volume on the index fell to 108.4 million shares from 277.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.32 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8 million) from 3.72 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors net sold stocks worth 431.9 million rupees, while domestic investors net purchased shares worth 2.27 billion rupees, the data showed.