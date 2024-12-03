Vawda meets Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House in Islamabad.

The current political situation came under discussion during the meeting. They denounced politics of divide and hate.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and other party leaders met the PPP chairman at Zardari House.

They discussed the law and order situation in KP with Bilawal Bhutto and raised their concerns.

The KP governor briefed the PPP about the grand jirga held at the Commissioner House in Kohat on the Parachinar unrest.

Bilawal bemoaned the poor law and order in the province and laid stress on stepped-up efforts to restore peace to the region.