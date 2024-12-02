AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Erdogan hopes for ‘end to 13 years of instability’ in Syria

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2024 09:20pm

ANKARA: Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to “instability” in Syria and an agreement to stop the civil war which has flared up in a lightning rebel offensive.

“Our greatest wish is for Syria’s territorial integrity and national unity to be preserved, and for the instability that has been going on for 13 years to end with consensus in line with the legitimate demands of the Syrian people,” he said.

“For a long time, we have been drawing attention to the possibility that the spiral of violence in the Middle East could also affect Syria. Recent events have confirmed that Turkiye was right,” he said.

Syria’s Assad says rebel advance a bid to ‘redraw’ regional map

Turkiye was following events “moment by moment, within the context of its own national security priorities” and would take the necessary steps “to prevent any action that could harm that”, he said.

Turkiye shares a long border with Syria and since 2016, its forces and their proxies have controlled territory in northern Syria where they have conducted multiple raids to expel Kurdish fighters whom it blames for attacks in Turkiye.

Turkiye also hosts some 3.2 million Syrian refugees who have fled since the civil war broke out in 2011. There are concerns the latest bloodshed could swell those numbers.

Diplomatic relations between Ankara and Damascus were broken off when the war began, but since November 2022, Erdogan has sought a rapprochement with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad. The effort has so far failed.

