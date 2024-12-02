AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
Pakistan

FM Dar departs for Iran to attend ECO meeting

Published 02 Dec, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday departed for a two-day official visit to Mashhad, Iran to attend the 28th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), APP reported.

In his address at the meeting, the deputy prime minister will reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO charter and highlight the potential for greater connectivity in the region through the development of rail and road networks, liberalisation of visa regimes, and simplification of border procedures.

FM Dar to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Iran

Ishaq Dar will also reiterate Pakistan’s concerns over hostilities in the Middle East, which are endangering regional peace and security. He will sign the Charter for the ECO Clean Energy Center.

The deputy prime minister will hold meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.

