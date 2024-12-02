PM Shehbaz to attend One Water Summit in Riyadh

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow (Tuesday) to participate in the “One Water Summit” scheduled on December 3 and 4, the Foreign Office said.

The One Water Summit is a joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan and the World Bank. It aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management through high-level political commitments

“At the Summit, the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at a Roundtable focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation in the context of freshwater resources and wetlands,” the FO said.

He will also highlight steps taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.

During his address, the prime minister will also underline the importance of international cooperation to tackle the impact of climate-induced floods, erratic and extreme weather patterns, and heat stress on water resources and ecosystems.

“He will also call for meaningful international collaboration for sustainable water resource management.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Shehbaz is expected to hold bilateral meetings and engagements with world leaders.