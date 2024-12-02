AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to attend One Water Summit in Riyadh

BR Web Desk Published December 2, 2024 Updated December 2, 2024 05:18pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow (Tuesday) to participate in the “One Water Summit” scheduled on December 3 and 4, the Foreign Office said.

The One Water Summit is a joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan and the World Bank. It aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management through high-level political commitments

“At the Summit, the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at a Roundtable focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation in the context of freshwater resources and wetlands,” the FO said.

Seven MoUs signed with Saudi Arabia converted into $560mn contracts

He will also highlight steps taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.

During his address, the prime minister will also underline the importance of international cooperation to tackle the impact of climate-induced floods, erratic and extreme weather patterns, and heat stress on water resources and ecosystems.

“He will also call for meaningful international collaboration for sustainable water resource management.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Shehbaz is expected to hold bilateral meetings and engagements with world leaders.

Water Resources PM Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz in Saudi Arabia One Water Summit water resource management

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz to attend One Water Summit in Riyadh

Another record high: KSE-100 settles above 103,000 with 1,900-point gain

Finance ministry expects another policy rate cut as inflation lowers to 4.9%

FM Dar departs for Iran to attend ECO meeting

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Seven MoUs signed with Saudi Arabia converted into $560mn contracts

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Israeli army bombards homes in north Gaza, airstrike kills 15

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Read more stories