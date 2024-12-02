AGL 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
AIRLINK 142.75 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (4.7%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.29%)
DFML 39.41 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.79%)
DGKC 89.35 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.56%)
FCCL 38.29 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (8.93%)
FFBL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.69%)
FFL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (7.19%)
HUBC 109.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.6%)
HUMNL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.19%)
KEL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.3%)
KOSM 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (9.49%)
NBP 74.35 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (4.81%)
OGDC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.41%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.74%)
PIBTL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.84%)
PPL 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.19%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.94%)
PTC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.26%)
SEARL 97.26 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (4.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.46%)
TOMCL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
TPLP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.22%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.15 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.17%)
UNITY 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.51%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.3%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cup in one hand and control in the other, India boss 2024

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 03:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Cricket’s financial engine India ended their title drought and also tightened their vice-like grip on the game’s governance but their dogged stance of not touring Pakistan has jeopardised next year’s Champions Trophy across the border.

India’s 11-years of hurt finally came to an end in June when the country that boasts the world’s richest T20 league won the men’s World Cup in this format under Rohit Sharma’s inspiring captaincy.

They were unbeaten in the group stage and unperturbed in the semi-finals, where they shattered England’s title defence with a comprehensive victory.

In the final against South Africa, Virat Kohli’s uncanny sense of occasion and the accuracy of their pacers secured India’s second T20 World Cup title.

Rohit and Kohli immediately quit T20 Internationals and Suryakumar Yadav inherited India captaincy in this format.

While India thus ended their barren run in global events, their 12-year streak of not losing a test series on home soil, however, snapped.

India also slipped behind reigning champions Australia in the race for next year’s World Test Championship (WTC) final after the shock 3-0 whitewash by New Zealand.

India’s Bumrah ‘one of greatest fast bowlers ever’: Australia’s Head

Their fans did not have to wallow in grief for long though. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led a depleted side to a memorable victory against Australia in the series opener in Perth leading by example with the ball.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ‘daddy hundred’ suggested he was ready to inherit the mantle of batting mainstay Kohli, who roared back into form with his 30th test century.

Away from the field, the powerful Indian cricket board (BCCI) cemented their control of the game.

Shah in charge

Jay Shah, the game’s most influential administrator as the secretary of the world’s richest cricket board, took over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India’s Jay Shah starts term as world cricket boss

In this new role, Shah’s immediate task will be to find a solution to the stalemate created by India’s refusal to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

The bitter Asian neighbours play each other only in global tournaments and the Pakistan Cricket Board grudgingly agreed to the BCCI demands to let India play their Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka in 2023.

The PCB has dismissed the possibility of a similar ‘hybrid model’ for the Champions Trophy leaving the ICC in a bind.

The year also saw England’s demise as the game’s white-ball behemoth.

Captain Jos Buttler oversaw the crumbling of their second World Cup title defence in eight months when they came up short in the T20 showpiece against eventual champions India.

While it raised questions about Buttler’s captaincy, Matthew Mott stepped down as the white-ball coach and Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum was put in charge of the England squads in all three formats.

Kohli doesn’t need us, we need him, says India’s Bumrah

England’s ‘Bazball’ philosophy to test cricket too suffered a setback with a 2-1 series loss in Pakistan where their gung-ho batting did not work on spin-friendly tracks.

Bangladesh sprang a surprise by sweeping a test series in Pakistan and Afghanistan beat South Africa in an ODI series for the first time underlining their growth.

In the women’s game, New Zealand won the T20 World Cup beating South Africa in the final.

England pace great Jimmy Anderson, Australia opener David Warner and Shakib Al Hasan, easily the greatest cricketer produced by Bangladesh, quit international cricket ending illustrious careers.

India Pakistan Virat Kohli BCCI Rohit Sharma International Cricket Council Jasprit Bumrah Pakistan Cricket Board Jos Buttler Shakib Al Hasan World Test Championship Jimmy Anderson Brendon McCullum Bazball Yashasvi Jaiswal ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy T20 World Cup title

Comments

200 characters

Cup in one hand and control in the other, India boss 2024

Buying spree continues: KSE-100 surges past 103,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Seven MoUs signed with Saudi Arabia converted into $560mn contracts

Finance ministry expects another policy rate cut as inflation lowers to 4.9%

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Read more stories