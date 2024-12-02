AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.54%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.82%)
DFML 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.88%)
DGKC 87.40 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.28%)
FCCL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.4%)
FFBL 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
FFL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HUBC 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.83%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.41%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.90 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (5.2%)
NBP 72.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.66%)
OGDC 194.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.4%)
PAEL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2%)
PIBTL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.5%)
PPL 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.71%)
PTC 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
SEARL 96.60 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.15%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TREET 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.33%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.03%)
BR100 11,001 Increased By 99.3 (0.91%)
BR30 32,944 Increased By 289.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 102,529 Increased By 1171.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 31,709 Increased By 220.6 (0.7%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai baht weaker vs US dollar at 0220 GMT

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 12:16pm

BANGKOK: The Thai baht dropped in morning trade on Monday due to the strengthening of the dollar and falling gold prices.

The baht was down 0.55% at 34.48 per dollar at 0220 GMT.

It has weakened about 1% against the dollar since the start of the year, but it is still Asia’s second strongest currency after the Malaysian ringgit.

Asian currencies: Thai baht down as bullion loses shine

Thailand’s central bank on Friday reiterated October’s interest rate cut was not the start of an easing cycle.

Malaysian ringgit Thai baht

Comments

200 characters

Thai baht weaker vs US dollar at 0220 GMT

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Read more stories