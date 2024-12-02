Thai baht weaker vs US dollar at 0220 GMT

BANGKOK: The Thai baht dropped in morning trade on Monday due to the strengthening of the dollar and falling gold prices.

The baht was down 0.55% at 34.48 per dollar at 0220 GMT.

It has weakened about 1% against the dollar since the start of the year, but it is still Asia’s second strongest currency after the Malaysian ringgit.

Asian currencies: Thai baht down as bullion loses shine

Thailand’s central bank on Friday reiterated October’s interest rate cut was not the start of an easing cycle.