Three wounded in Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Kyiv, officials say

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 12:16pm
Photo: AFP

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv wounded three people, two of whom were hospitalised, officials in the Ukrainian capital said on Wednesday.

Falling debris from a destroyed drone damaged a non-residential building in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said that air defence units were operating in the city after midnight on Wednesday.

Ukraine needs better air defences, Zelenskiy says after Russian drone attack

The scale of the attack was not immediately clear.

The strikes come after Russia launched a record number of drones targeting Ukraine on Tuesday, cutting power to much of the western region of Ternopil and damaging residential buildings in the Kyiv region.

