JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, snapping five consecutive sessions of gain, dragged down by weakness in Dalian and Chicago soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 32 ringgit, or 0.64%, to 4,988 ringgit ($1,119.39) a metric ton by 0240 GMT.

The contract rose 6.9% in November, a fourth monthly gain.